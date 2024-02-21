Chelsea tempting Victor Boniface into summer move



According to SportBild (via SportWitness), Chelsea are looking to bring Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.

The London giants have lacked the cutting edge in front of goal this season and there was another prime example last weekend where they were guilty of missing several clear-cut chances against Manchester City. The Blues could have been two or three goals up in the opening half at the Etihad Stadium, but ended up drawing 1-1 in the end.

The Chelsea hierarchy could invest on a marquee striker this summer and SportBild claim that Chelsea are tempting Boniface into a move to the Premier League. Leverkusen have no plans to sell him at the current point of time and it is claimed that his current market value of £34 million could be a starting point for discussions.

Top-class striker

Boniface had a superb season at Union Saint-Gilloise last term with 22 goals and 12 assists to his name. He secured a move to Leverkusen as a result and had a tremendous start with 16 goals and 8 assists before suffering an adductor injury. The 23-year-old is expected to return by April and could end the campaign as a league winner.

Leverkusen are a tough club to negotiate with and they previously allowed Kai Havertz to join Chelsea in a huge deal worth £75 million in the summer of 2019. The Blues will be aware of this and the club may have to pay much more than £34 million if they are to sign Boniface from the current Bundesliga table-toppers.

The Nigerian star is a proper striker who has a slight preference for the left wing. His aerial and physical presence are among his main strengths. He is also quite decent with his ball control in the final 3rd and has shown his worth by creating several chances for his teammates. He would be a top-class signing for Chelsea.