Jacobs: Ratcliffe has approved Man Utd to target Olise



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already endorsed Manchester United’s plans to target Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise at the end of the campaign.

Man United recently confirmed that Ratcliffe has become the co-owner of the club. He is expected to be heavily involved in the decision-making, considering he will have control over footballing operations.

There could be a spending spree on multiple players this summer and speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Olise is the only categorical and endorsed transfer target from the current regime and Ratcliffe.

He said: “The only, as far as I’m aware, categorical and endorsed target, if you’d like, for the summer from the current regime and the new Ratcliffe-led ownership, is Michael Olise at Crystal Palace.”

“Everything else is up in the air. So INEOS are thinking more about broad positions, and the striker is one of them, for example, and they’re looking at outgoings, which may help fund the window.

“And then from there, once the new recruitment team is built, we’ll start to work out which ones of these other links are concrete.”

Fantastic winger

The 22-year-old has had an injury-plagued season with Palace, but he has been brilliant with his limited playing time. The French youth international has registered 6 goals and 3 assists from just over 750 minutes of Premier League football. He has played a big part in a couple of wins for Palace who are battling relegation.

It may not be long before the winger moves on from the club and it appears United are one of his main admirers. The Red Devils have found success with Alejandro Garnacho from the right wing in recent months, but the Argentine has room for improvement with his finishing. Hence, the club could pursue a strong competitor.

Olise would be a quality signing for the position, provided he can get over his injury troubles. The former Reading man has a good pass success rate of 80% this season and has won 6.6 duels per league game. He has also completed 69% of his dribbles. Olise has the potential to be one of the best right wingers if he can stay fit.

The Frenchman could cost around £60 million this summer. His potential arrival at Old Trafford could see several departures. The likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Facundo Pellistri could be shown the exit door during the summer transfer window.