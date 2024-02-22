Chelsea set to compete with Spurs for Tapsoba



According to SportBild (via Sport Witness), Chelsea are set to compete with Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Chelsea have had another below-par campaign in the Premier League and they are currently languishing 10th in the table with only 35 points on the board. The Blues have been guilty of missing clear-cut chances up front, but their defensive record has also become a concern over recent months.

There could be investment in the central defensive department this summer and SportBild claim that the Blues alongside Tottenham are keen on landing Tapsoba. The 25-year-old has been one of the best central defenders in Bundesliga this term and he has helped Leverkusen to stay top of the table.

Tapsoba only recently signed a new long-term contract with Leverkusen until June 2028. SportBild report that the German club have no need to sell and it would take a minimum of £34 million to start negotiations with Xabi Alonso’s team.

Top-class defender

Chelsea started the campaign with a more than decent defensive record, but they have shipped in plenty of goals over the past few months. Thiago Silva has been one of their most reliable figures at the back, but the Brazilian has regressed this season and could leave the club when his contract expires in June.

The Blues will want a similar profile to replace the veteran star. Tapsoba would be an ideal successor with his all-round attributes. Similar to Silva, Tapsoba prefers to operate from the left centre-back position. He has completed a stunning 92% of his passes this season, making over 6 ball recoveries per outing.

He has won plenty of duels and made key clearances. Tottenham are also interested in landing the Burkina Faso star, but Chelsea could have an edge as they could guarantee him a starting spot. Tottenham currently have Cristiano Romero and Micky van de Ven as the reliable centre-back duo for head coach Ange Postecoglou.