[Teams] Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium tonight needing a win to close the gap on the top two in the Premier League table.

The Gunners head into the game five points adrift of leaders Liverpool after their victory over Luton Town in midweek so Arsenal need to respond with a win over Newcastle to cut their advantage.

Mikel Arteta has been dealing with a lengthy injury list recently which has hampered his ability to rotate and he’s only been able to make one change from the side that lost 1-0 to Porto in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday night.

Goalkeeper David Raya keeps his place ahead of Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks while Ben White continues at right-back once again. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes maintain their rock solid partnership at the hear of Arsenal’s back four.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has failed to prove his fitness due to a calf injury that’s kept him out for the last five games while Takehiro Tomiyasu is also still out. Therefore, Jacub Kiwior continues at left-back this evening.

Declan Rice marshals the Arsenal midfield once again while Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners. Jorginho is recalled to start alongside Rice and Odegaard in the middle of the park.

Leandro Trossard drops to the bench as Kai Havertz moves up front. Bukayo Saka is enjoying another fine season and Arteta will be looking to his ‘starboy’ for inspiration in the final third tonight. Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the left flank despite his poor display in midweek.

As for Newcastle, Loris Karius comes in between the sticks as Martin Dubravka is out with illness, while Alexander Isak is fit to start up front after returning to fitness.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Elneny, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah.

Newcastle

Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Gillespie, Lascalles, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Murphy, Willock, Burn