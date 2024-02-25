Bruno Fernandes had another poor outing for Man Utd



Bruno Fernandes’ poor run of form continued in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as Manchester United were beaten by Fulham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were on an impressive 5-match winning run in all competitions, but they were 2nd best against the Cottagers yesterday. Fulham created countless number of chances without finding the net in the 1st half, but they eventually broke the deadlock in the 65th minute with a powerful strike from Calvin Bassey.

Harry Maguire equalised out of the blue for Man United from a rebound off a Bruno Fernandes shot in the 89th minute, but Fulham came on top in the end. Alex Iwobi scored a late winner in the 97th minute from a counter-attack. Fulham picked up their first victory at Old Trafford in 21 years in the process.

There were a number of disappointing performances in the United ranks and Fernandes was one of those who looked out of sorts. The Portuguese barely influenced the proceedings in the final 3rd. He lost possession 28 times and struggled with his distribution. He only completed 2 out of his 8 long balls on the day.

The 29-year-old has been United’s main creative force with his goals and assists in the last 4 years, but he appears past his prime judging by his performances this season. He has registered 7 goals and 7 assists from 34 appearances, out of which only 3 goals and 5 assists have come in the Premier League.

There is no competition for him at the moment with Mason Mount on the sidelines with a calf injury, but Fernandes’ position could come into serious question if his current form continues. The midfielder will have 2 years left on his contract this summer and the club may need to contemplate selling him.

It does not appear worthwhile handing a new long-term contract to a player, who has been underperforming over the last few months. Mount has had a difficult debut season due to multiple injury setbacks, but the Englishman is more than capable of succeeding Fernandes in the no.10 role in the coming years.