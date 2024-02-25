Arsenal also in race to sign Victor Osimhen – Ben Jacobs



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal remain contenders alongside Chelsea to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian star recently signed a new long-term contract at Napoli, but the deal includes a release clause worth £111 million. Osimhen is anticipated to leave the Serie A giants in the summer and Jacobs believes the Gunners can’t be ruled out of the race to sign the former Lille striker.

Speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs said that Paris Saint-Germain will free up money with Kylian Mbappe’s exit, but Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League. The journalist added that this should encourage Arsenal and Chelsea, who would be happy to meet his £250,000-a-week demands.

He said: “We still can’t rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen. It’s also true that PSG have Osimhen very, very high on their list of targets and can move in the market because they will free up money due to Kylian Mbappe’s departure.”

“I’m still told by sources that Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League, which is encouraging for Chelsea and Arsenal. He would be looking for about £250,000 per week, which Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG would all be happy to pay.”

Fantastic striker

Osimhen has been one of the leading strikers in Europe’s top-five leagues over the past few years. Last season, he was at the top of his game with 31 goals as Napoli lifted the Scudetto after more than 3 decades. He has not been at his best this term amid injuries and international duty, but has still scored 10 times from just 20 appearances.

There are no surprises that he is attracting plenty of interest. PSG need a marquee striker with Mbappe leaving on a free transfer this summer, but Osimhen has his sights on moving to the Premier League. Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested. Osimhen has a slight preference for the Blues, considering Didier Drogba was his childhood idol.

However, Arsenal are in a much better shape than the Blues, who are into a transitional phase. Mikel Arteta’s side are right at the top of the Premier League competing with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the title and Osimhen could be tempted to join them over the Blues, who are in the bottom half of the league standings.