Chelsea ready to pounce for Victor Osimhen signing



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Chelsea are ready to pounce for the signing of Victor Osimhen, who will leave Napoli at the end of the campaign.

The London giants have had another frustrating season in the Premier League and their lack of goals has been part of the problem. Nicolas Jackson was signed from Villarreal last summer to provide a solution up front, but he has netted only 9 goals in all competitions for Chelsea.

Christopher Nkunku has also been unreliable for the Blues due to his persistent injury concerns while Armando Broja is currently away on loan at Fulham after failing to impress manager Mauricio Pochettino. The club are likely to pursue a marquee striker and Osimhen seems the top target.

Chelsea are already speaking with his representatives and Calciomercato claim the Blues and Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pounce on the striker’s signature. The Nigerian star is extremely likely to leave Italy in the summer and it is mentioned that it could be a 2-horse race for the £111 million star.

Top-class striker

Chelsea are craving for a regular goal getter up front. Cole Palmer is currently their leading scorer with 12 goals in all competitions, but 5 of those have come from the penalty spot. The Blues need more goals if they want to climb up the table in the coming seasons to challenge for the league title.

Osimhen could be their ideal solution. The 25-year-old was in exceptional form last season for Napoli with 31 goals and he has added another 9 goals to his tally this season. His statistics are far off due to injuries and international duty, but he is definitely one of the best strikers in European football.

PSG would provide Osimhen with the guarantee of Champions League football and regular trophies in future, but the marksman could favour a move to Stamford Bridge instead. Didier Drogba was Osimhen’s childhood idol and the former Blues star has been in contact with him to sell the club’s future vision.