Chelsea eyeing up a move for Luciano Rodriguez

Chelsea are showing a keen interest in Uruguayan forward Luciano Rodriguez but face competition from Manchester City, according to HITC football.

The highly rated South American forward currently plays for Liverpool Montevideo and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League elite.

The report says Chelsea chiefs are showing an interest in signing Rodriguez while Manchester City are also keeping tabs on his development so the English giants could go head-to-head to secure a deal.

The 20-year-old forward attracted the attention of Chelsea scouts during last year’s under-23 World Cup where he scored the winning goal of the game in the final.

Rodriguez has picked up 11 goals and six assists across all competitions for Liverpool Montevideo so far in 38 games and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Blues. Chelsea have struggled to score goals this season and the need to beef up their attacking options.

The talented young South American forward would be a future investment for Chelsea and he could develop into a key player in the coming seasons with the right guidance.

Rodriguez is versatile enough to operate as the centre forward as well as winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino if they can lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Rodriguez could be keen on Premier League switch

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an exciting one for the player and he will be tempted to test himself at the highest level. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and he will be attracted to the idea of playing for them next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City could use more depth in the wide areas as well. Rodriguez could be a solid investment for the reigning European and Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola has done well to nurture talented young players into established stars since taking over at Manchester City and he could help Rodriguez fulfil his potential.

Both clubs would represent excellent destinations for Rodriguez but it remains to be seen where he ends up. The youngster needs to join a club where he will get ample first team action next season so he’ll make his decision carefully if he moves to Europe in the summer.