Chelsea keen on Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville

Chelsea are plotting a summer move for the Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old winger has been a key player for the Championship outfit this season and he will be crucial to their promotion hopes. Leeds will be determined to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Summerville has been a key performer for them, scoring 15 goals and picking up eight assists across all competitions, making him one of the most potent forwards in the Championship.

The report from TEAMtalk claims that Chelsea are showing a keen interest in the Dutch attacker and have shortlisted him as a target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Summerville could be attracted to the idea of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the country and a move to Chelsea may allow him to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons. Although the Blues have a number of wingers at their disposal, they are still expected to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer.

Players like Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling have been disappointing this season. Chelsea need more creativity and goals from the flanks next season and Summerville could be the answer.

Summerville could be tempted to join

The opportunity to join a club like Chelsea will be hard to turn down, but the player will be focused on the task at hand. He will look to guide Leeds to promotion at the end of the season and then decide on his future.

The Whites could easily demand a premium for their star attacker and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to pay up.

The Dutch winger is a prodigious talent and he has a contract with the English club until the summer of 2026. He will be hoping to compete at the highest level next season and a move to Stamford Bridge could be ideal for him.