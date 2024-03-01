Man Utd in picture to sign Girona star Miguel Gutierrez



According to Mundo Deportivo (via SportWitness), Manchester United are in the running to sign Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez ahead of the next transfer window.

Man United currently have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as their specialist left-back choices, but both are injured. Shaw has picked up multiple injuries this season and he is currently out for a few months with a muscle issue. Malacia has not played a single minute this campaign as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

With the unreliability of the duo, United could explore a new left-back during the summer and Mundo Deportivo claim that Gutierrez is back in the spotlight and the club have been following him for months. The price tag for the Spaniard is unknown, but Real Madrid have the right to buy him back for £7 million this summer if they wish.

Good talent

Gutierrez has had a fabulous campaign with Girona, who have been the surprise packages in the Spanish top-flight. The 22-year-old has notched up 1 goal and 6 assists for the Spanish club this season, but he has also excelled with his all-round game. He has completed 88% of his passes in La Liga which is hugely impressive.

The Madrid graduate is an attacking full-back who has created 12 big chances in the Spanish top tier, but he has also made over 6 ball recoveries and almost 2 clearance per appearance. He would be a perfect signing for United head coach Erik ten Hag, who wants his full-backs to invert into midfield as well as make overlapping runs.

United’s chances of landing Gutierrez could largely depend on Madrid. If Madrid were to sign him for £7 million, they could demand a significant fee to consider his departure. Madrid could also make the decision to keep him in the squad if the club can’t sign Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who could cost as much as £60 million.