Arsenal scout Ferdi Kadioglu ahead of summer transfer

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu, according to Turkish publication Star.

The 24-year-old left-back has been impressive for the Turkish outfit and his performances have attracted the attention of Arsenal – who have been keeping tabs on him this season. The report states that Arsenal stepped up their interest after scouting the defender in action against Hatayspor on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners decide to follow up on their interest with the concrete proposal to sign him in the summer. They are currently lacking in depth when it comes to the left-back department and the Turkish defender could battle it out with Oleksandr Zinchenko for the starting spot next season. The increased competition will help both players improve and in turn, improve the squad as a whole.

Arsenal will need more depth in their side in order to match up to clubs like Manchester City and compete across all fronts in the coming seasons.

It remains to be seen whether the Turkish outfit are prepared to sanction the departure of Kadioglu in the summer.

Kadioglu will fancy Arsenal transfer

The opportunity to move to Arsenal would be an attractive option for him. It would be an exciting step up in his career and he would get to test himself in the Premier League. Arsenal are fighting for league titles right now and they will be an attractive destination for top players.

The Gunners are currently third in the league table and they are still very much in the title race. If they manage to win the Premier League, it will help them attract the best players in the world.

Kadioglu has a contract with Fenerbahce until the summer of 2026 and the Turkish outfit are under no pressure to sell him in a few months. They will have to be convinced with a lucrative proposal in the summer. The report states that he is likely to cost more than the £26 million Bayern Munich paid for Sacha Boey.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops but it’s expected to be a busy summer at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta continues to strengthen his squad.