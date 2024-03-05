Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City keen on Semih Kilicsoy

Tottenham’s move for Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy is under threat with Arsenal and Manchester City joining the race for his signature, according to Sabah via SportWitness.

The 18-year-old winger is highly rated across Europe and has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks. However, Spurs face stiff competition as Sabah, via SportWitness, claims Arsenal and Man City are also showing a keen interest.

All three clubs sent scouts to watch Kilicsoy in action as Besiktas lost 1-0 to Galatasaray at the weekend, with several other European clubs also having representatives in the stands so interest is intensifying.

Kilicsoy is a centre-forward who is versatile enough to operate as a winger as well so his versatility will be appealing to the likes of Spurs, Arsenal and Man City. He has scored 10 goals across all competitions this season and he is certainly good enough for the step up to the Premier League.

Arsenal need more attacking depth. Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka enough this season. In addition to that, Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals regularly. Kilicsoy would be a quality long-term investment.

Kilicsoy would be a useful option in the attack

Manchester City need more depth in the attack as well and having a versatile forward who can play anywhere across the front three would be useful for Pep Guardiola.

At Tottenham, they need to bring in a quality striker in the summer and the Turkish attacker could be the ideal long term replacement for Harry Kane. Kilicsoy would be able to slot into multiple roles and he will help share the creative and goal scoring burden.

A transfer to the Premier League will be an interesting opportunity for the youngster but it remains to be seen where he ends up. Working under a manager like Mikel Arteta, Ange Postecoglou or Pep Guardiola would help the talented young attacker fulfil his tremendous potential.

However, a deal won’t come cheap as Besiktas are demanding at least £21m for their star man, so it will be interesting to see if any of the English giants formalise their interest in the summer.