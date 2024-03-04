Man Utd enter race for Chelsea target Victor Osimhen



According to Independent, Manchester United are set to become big challengers to Chelsea in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the next transfer window.

The Nigerian star committed to a new long-term contract at Napoli in December last year but as part of the agreement, there is a release clause of £94 million, as per Independent. Chelsea have been much fancied to sign the 25-year-old in recent weeks, but the outlet claim that Paris Saint-Germain and Man United are favourites at the moment.

PSG and United are preparing to make a statement with their transfer deals this summer and Osimhen has emerged as a top target for both teams. In the case of the Red Devils, there is huge emphasis on recruitment after Sir Jim Ratcliffe took control of the club with his minority stake. The deal was recently approved by the Premier League.

Top-class striker

United spent big money on the purchase of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. Hojlund only scored in the Champions League until late December before he found his feet in the Premier League. The Dane has since scored 7 goals from his next 6 league games. Overall, he has 13 goals until now, but he is injured at the moment.

The heavy workload on the young striker contributed to his muscle injury and manager Erik ten Hag will want another marquee striker in the ranks this summer. Osimhen would be the perfect player for the role. The Nigerian ace has only started in 50% of Napoli’s games this season amid injuries and Africa Cup of Nations duty, but he has still 13 goals and four assists from 22 games.

Osimhen netted 31 goals and alongside 5 assists for the Serie A champions in the previous campaign. He has become a proven goalscoring striker in one of Europe’s top 5 leagues and bringing him to Old Trafford ahead of Chelsea and PSG would be a statement indeed. Osimhen will, however, want the guarantee of a starting spot at United.