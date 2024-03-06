Arsenal get transfer boost to sign Viktor Gyokeres



According to O Jogo (via SportWitness), Arsenal will have room to negotiate with Sporting Lisbon for the signature of Viktor Gyokeres.

The London giants have been fancied to sign a new striker during the summer transfer window. They have already been linked with multiple names including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Gyokeres is another on their transfer shortlist as per O Jogo and it is claimed that they could have room to negotiate on the price with Sporting at the end of the season.

The Swede has a £86 million release clause in his contract, but Sporting could be prepared to lower their demands as they need to make some cash over the summer.

Quality striker

Gyokeres joined Sporting from Championship side Coventry City last summer after contributing 22 goals and 12 assists during the 2022/23 season. He has fared much better for Sporting in the Primeira Liga with 32 goals and 11 assists from only 35 appearances. This has caught the attention of several elite European clubs.

Arsenal are one of his main admirers and they have been handed a boost with Sporting willing to negotiate a lesser sum than his release clause. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in scintillating scoring form in recent months, but the club are still lacking the presence of a genuine goalscoring striker in the current squad.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to find consistency. Kai Havertz has found the back of the net in his last 3 appearances for the club, but the German has been prone to missing big chances too. Gyokeres could be the solution this summer. The Swede has developed into one of the most sought-after strikers.

Gyokeres has a stunning goal conversion rate of 26% which is higher than Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland. He is also a fine playmaker with his ability to drop into deeper attacking positions to provide key passes. The Swede has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League with Arsenal or any other club.