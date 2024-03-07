Liverpool ‘in the front row’ to sign Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Having endured a woeful campaign last term, the Reds decided to revamp their engine room ahead of this campaign. Following a successful summer window, the Merseyside club have enjoyed a stellar season so far this term, mounting a title charge.

However, although Liverpool have a pretty strong squad and are well-stocked in their midfield department, they are seemingly looking to add more firepower to the engine room ahead of next campaign.

While citing and translating the print version of Gazzetta dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Koopmeiners and they are currently ‘in the front row’ to secure his signature.

The report further claims that Atalanta aren’t in any rush to sell the midfielder so they are expected to demand big if they are forced to cash-in and want a fee of around £51m.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

Gazzetta dello Sport states that Juventus are also interested in signing Koopmeiners and they could make a swoop to secure his signature. So, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the Serie A giants in getting any potential deal done for him.

Koopmeiners is a versatile midfielder as he can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency of creating chances for the attackers, can chip-in with some important goals and also works hard without possession.

The Dutchman is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, having recently signed four new midfielders, the Reds don’t need to sign a new option to add more firepower to the engine room.

So, Liverpool would be better off saving the money to reinforce other areas of the squad. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to secure Koopmeiners’ signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a hard-fought victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend, Liverpool will face off against title rival Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be desperate to maintain their title charge by avoiding defeat in this encounter.