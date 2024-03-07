Man Utd particularly active in Gleison Bremer pursuit



According to Italian outlet Il Bianconero, Manchester United are particularly active in speaking with the entourage of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer over a summer move.

The Red Devils have had plenty of defensive concerns over the course of the season and they are likely to invest on a quality central defender when the transfer window reopens. Bremer has been highlighted as a top target and Il Bianconero claim that Man United are particularly active when it comes to communicating with the player’s camp.

The Premier League giants have watched the 26-year-old several times in action and it appears Juventus are already preparing to find a replacement for the Brazilian. Il Bianconero claim that the Turin heavyweights have identified Sporting Lisbon ace Ousmane Diomande as a potential replacement for Bremer, who could be heading out.

Top-class

United have had plenty of injury problems in the defensive department this season and they have struggled to find a consistent pairing in central defence. This has contributed to their poor domestic and European campaign and the club’s owners will be determined to sort out the mess with at least 1 new signing.

Bremer would be a fabulous purchase for United. He is currently in the prime of his playing career at the age of 26. The Brazilian star is a good ball-playing defender, who can clear his lines and has a strong aerial presence. The ex-Torino man is also gifted with a strong physique and could easily adapt to the Premier League.

Juventus only recently committed him to a new contract until the summer of 2028, but it has been reported that he could be sold for £60 million. With the recent minority takeover from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, there will be fresh investment and a spending spree in the summer. There may be some exits to compensate for incomings. Bremer could be a replacement for Raphael Varane, who has not had his contract extended beyond June this year.