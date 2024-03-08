Chelsea and Liverpool plotting summer move for Lois Openda

Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on signing RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda at the end of the season, according to a report from Fichajes.

The 24-year-old striker has been in phenomenal form for the German club this season, scoring 21 goals across all competitions. He has picked up four assists along the way as well.

His excellent performances have caught the attention of clubs here in England with the report claiming that Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Openda ahead of potential summer swoops.

Openda has the tools to develop into a top-class striker in the coming seasons and the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool could certainly use someone like him.

Chelsea in particular have not been able to score goals consistently and the signing of Nicolas Jackson has not had the desired effect. The former La Liga striker has been underwhelming this season and Chelsea need better options at their disposal if they want to return to the Champions League and compete for trophies once again.

They have looked toothless in the attack this season and Openda could add some much-needed cutting edge in the final third. He is valued at £47 million by Transfermarkt so may not break the bank either.

Openda would improve Chelsea and Liverpool

Openda has already shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he has the technical and physical attributes to do well in the Premier League. The opportunity to join a big club like Chelsea could be exciting for him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have a number of attacking players at their disposal but Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months. If the Egyptian international moves on, Liverpool will have to replace his goals and creativity. Although, Openda is not a like-for-like replacement for Salah, he would certainly bring a goal threat if he did move to Anfield.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Chelsea and Liverpool will be exciting destinations for the young striker and he could be tempted to make the move if there is a concrete proposal on the table.