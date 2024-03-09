Arsenal fancied to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal are considered as a strong destination for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee at the end of the campaign.

The Dutchman has been in impressive form this season. He has registered 11 goals and 6 assists from 29 appearances in all competitions for Bologna. This has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs and Calciomercato claim that Arsenal are a very hot option for the ex-Bayern Munich ace.

The same source report that Bayern are keeping a close eye on the proceedings of the striker. The Bundesliga holders have a significant sell-on clause attached to the contract of Zirkzee and they are hoping for an auction among the Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window.

Talented striker

Zirkzee has started to realise his potential with Bologna this season. His performances have been good over the course of the campaign and this has helped the club move into the Champions League places in Serie A. The Dutchman could pursue a bigger challenge during the summer and Arsenal appear to be interested in signing him.

The 22-year-old is far from a complete striker, but he has the potential to become one in the long run with the right guidance. We have already seen Rasmus Hojlund prosper at Manchester United after a big-money move from Atalanta. The Dane struggled to score in the early months of the season, but he is currently one of the in-form strikers in the Premier League.

Zirkzee could fall into the same category. He will need some time to adapt. It will cost in the region of £43 million for Arsenal to sign him and it remains to be seen whether they make an approach. The Gunners seem to be monitoring different strikers at the moment and have also been linked with Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres in the last few weeks. The Swede could cost around £86m amid his exceptional season for Sporting where he has already scored 32 goals and provided 11 assists.