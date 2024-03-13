Tottenham join Arsenal, Liverpool in race to sign Pedro Neto

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

Neto has been strongly linked with a move away from Molineux after impressing this season and the report says the three English giants are among those battling to sign the 24-year-old at the end of the season.

Arsenal and Liverpool have long been touted as potential suitors for Neto but Football Insider says Tottenham have now joined the chase after club chiefs were ‘blown away’ by his performances this campaign.

Neto has three goals and 11 assists across all competitions for Wolves and he would add creativity and flair to any team that manages to sign him this summer.

The Portuguese winger is an expert when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them. He would help open up stubborn defences and add more penetration going forward.

Neto might feel that this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and join a bigger club capable of fighting for trophies. He has already proven himself as a reliable performer in the English top flight.

Pedro Neto will be keen on a new challenge

Tottenham have an exciting project and they are pushing for Champions League qualification this season. If they manage to finish in the top four, they are likely to be an attractive destination for players.

However, the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are top clubs as well and they could easily scupper Tottenham’s plans of landing the winger if they decide to formalise their interest.

Liverpool need more depth in the wide areas especially with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz the only natural wingers at the club. Neto could prove to be a quality fit for the Reds and he could be the ideal long term replacement for Salah – who has been linked with an exit as well.

At Arsenal, his arrival would allow Mikel Arteta to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli more often.

Neto is capable of operating on either flank and he is well settled in the Premier League. He could make an immediate impact if he joins the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool or Arsenal in the summer.

The report says Wolves won’t stand in Neto’s way if he wants to leave as they need to balance the books, but they’ll demand up to £60m from Arsenal, Liverpool or Tottenham for a deal to be agreed.