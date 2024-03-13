Gleison Bremer is Man Utd’s no.1 summer target



According to I Sport, Manchester United have earmarked Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as their number one target this summer.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new centre-back and they have been constantly linked with Bremer in the past few months. The speculation continues to exist and I Sport claim that Man United have identified the Brazilian as their priority summer target.

The source add that Bremer has a release clause worth £43 million in his Bianconeri contract. United look determined to land his signature, but they will have to meet his salary demands and ward off interest from the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Quality signing

Bremer committed to a new long-term contract in December last year, but he could still leave Juventus this summer with the low release clause in his deal. United will be hoping to take advantage to bring him to Old Trafford.

The former Torino man has a strong physical and aerial presence, but he is also good with the ball at his feet. The Brazilian also likes to clear his lines and possesses good pace to make recoveries when the opposition are on the attack.

These attributes should suit him well in the Premier League. United could see him as a potential successor to Raphael Varane, who could be leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June this year.

United have opted against triggering a release clause in Varane’s deal due to his £340,000-a-week salary. Bremer could be brought in as his replacement. He is currently on £172,000 weekly and could be convinced to sign for a reasonable pay rise.

The Red Devils could look to sign another centre-back in the summer, but that could depend on player sales. The club have been linked with a move for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who is currently valued at £75 million.