Tottenham ‘in the front row’ to sign Man Utd target Ederson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester United target and Atalanta star Ederson this summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Having displayed promising performances for La Dea in recent times, the Brazilian has attracted a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe ahead of the summer window.

It has been suggested the Red Devils are interested in signing him and they have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop during the off-season.

However, according to the report by Calciomercato, Tottenham are currently ‘in the front row’ to sign Ederson so this is a big blow for Man Utd in getting any potential deal done for him.

The report further claims that Atalanta don’t want to let him leave the club but they may opt to cash-in if they receive an offer north of £30m. So, Spurs or the Red Devils can acquire his service for a reasonable fee.

Battle

However, Calciomercato states that Newcastle United and Juventus are also keen on signing the South American so Tottenham or Man Utd will have to overcome a tough competition from their rivals to acquire his service this summer.

Tottenham are reportedly planning to reinforce their engine room by purchasing a new midfielder ahead of next season. A few names have been mentioned as potential targets for the North London club with Conor Gallagher being among them but Ederson is now emerging as a serious option.

On the other hand, Man Utd are seemingly looking to sign a new midfielder as a potential replacement for Casemiro – who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

Ederson is a talented player and has already showcased his qualities in Serie A in recent years. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites can eventually manage to beat Man Utd in this race should they go head-to-head with each other over this deal in the upcoming transfer window.