Liverpool to step up efforts to sign Joshua Kimmich

Liverpool are reportedly planning to step up their efforts to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich ahead of next season, as per the German journalist Christian Falk.

The 29-year-old is set to enter the final year of his current contract but hasn’t signed an extension with the Bavarian club yet. So, speculation surrounding his future has continued to grow ahead of the summer window and it seems Liverpool are planning to sign the midfielder by taking advantage of his current situation.

Speaking on Bild(via Sport Witness) , Falk has reported that Liverpool are keen on signing the German international and are ready to lure him to Anfield during the off-season regardless of who will be the manager next season.

The journalist further claims that if Bayern can’t tie the midfielder down into a new deal over the coming months and Liverpool offer him a key role then the Reds could manage to persuade him to move to Anfield this summer.

Kimmich to Liverpool

Falk said:

“As is well known, Jürgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, but it doesn’t change the plans that they want to, at least try to get Kimmich interest in Liverpool FC. “His first contact would be Bayern but if they can’t come to an agreement, or if they say he might only be a right back in the future, we can’t promise you or the new coach can’t say it either, then it’s interesting when a club like Liverpool come along and say ‘watch out, you’ll play number six with us’. “So, they’ll keep going and nothing has changed just because Klopp is moving, Liverpool are very much following Kimmich’s career.”

Kimmich – valued at around £64m by Transfermarkt – is deemed one of the best midfielders in the world. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, having recently revamped their midfield department, the Merseyside club are currently well-stocked in this position so they don’t need to splash a big fee to sign another midfielder this summer.

But, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Kimmich if he leaves the Allianz Arena ahead of next season.