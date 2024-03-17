Arsenal make £60m offer for Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz

Arsenal have made a £60m offer for Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz as Mikel Arteta kick-starts his summer transfer plans, according to reports in Spain via Football Transfers.

a priority transfer target for next season and are willing to make a £60m offer for him, according to Spanish publication OkDiario.

Former Manchester City academy graduate Diaz made a name for himself at AC Milan where he spent a couple of seasons on loan from Spanish giants Real Madrid. This season, he has managed to find a place for himself in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

The 24-year-old playmaker, who recently switched allegiances to Morocco, has featured as a bit-part player for Los Blancos this season. He has impressed in the limited opportunities afforded to him but the presence of other world-class players in the squad has prevented a regular run as a starter.

The biggest issue for Brahim is the fact that he is competing for the same place as Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid’s squad. As good as the 24-year-old has been, the Englishman has been on a different level this season and cannot be replaced. Despite a less-than-ideal situation, Brahim has scored eight goals and provided four assists from 32 appearances across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta comes calling

Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge fan of Brahim Diaz and has made him a priority transfer target for this summer. Football Transfers are citing a report from the print version of El Nacional that claims Arsenal have now submitted a £60m offer as Arteta kick-starts his summer transfer plans.

Arsenal could be looking at repeating the Martin Odegaard trick with this transfer. The Gunners signed the Norwegian wonderkid at a time when he was struggling to break into the Real Madrid first team consistently. Odegaard came to the Emirates, initially on loan, and has since become Arsenal’s captain and arguably their most influential player.

Brahim Diaz has a contract with Real Madrid until 2027 and will know deep down that he might have to leave the Spanish giants if he truly wants to realise his potential. However, Carlo Ancelotti & co. won’t make life easy for Arsenal with regards to negotiations.

The fact that the Gunners are ready to pay as much as £60m shows how highly they regard Brahim Diaz and such a fee should be sufficient to convince Real Madrid to part ways with the player. This is an interesting transfer from an Arsenal perspective and the upcoming summer would give a clearer picture on whether they would be able to sign him or not. Let’s wait and see.