Arsenal and Liverpool concrete options for Donyell Malen



According to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal and Liverpool are concrete options for Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen this summer.

The Dutchman is currently in his 3rd season with the Bundesliga giants where he has registered 13 goals and 5 assists. Despite his good form, he wants to move on from the German outfit and Plettenberg claims that Arsenal and Liverpool are among the concrete options on the table for the former PSV Eindhoven man.

The journalist added that Dortmund are prepared to part ways with 25-year-old for a fee between £34 million to £43 million.

Talented forward

Malen had a slow start to the campaign with Dortmund, but he has picked up his form over the last few months to become a key player for them. Despite his change in fortunes, he has decided to pursue a new challenge and it appears he is interested in moving to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Liverpool and Arsenal are mentioned as potential candidates but Malen may not be assured a starting role at either club. At Liverpool, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are assured starters when fit and the same can be said for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka at Arsenal. Hence, he may have to accept a reduced role out wide.

Arsenal appear more in need of a deputy compared to the Reds. Malen would be a handy back-up behind Saka for the right wing role. If there is a bidding war between the clubs, Arsenal could have a big advantage over Liverpool from the fact that Malen was previously in the Gunners academy for a couple of campaigns.

Malen recently admitted in a Voetbal Zone interview that he wants to return to Arsenal who are his favourite club. Mikel Arteta’s side could have a clear path to signing him if they make an approach for his services during the forthcoming transfer window.