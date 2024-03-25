Liverpool keeping tabs on Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool have reportedly been keeping a close eye on the development of Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners before making a potential swoop this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following the 26-year-old’s revelation about his desire to leave La Dea this summer, the midfielder’s future has become uncertain at the Gewiss Stadium.

So, speculation surrounding his future has continued to grow ahead of the summer window with the Reds seemingly looking to make a swoop for him by taking advantage of his current situation.

Writing on Caught Offside, Romano has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Koopmeiners and they have been scouting him in recent times before making a potential move during the off-season.

However, the journalist says that Liverpool’s managerial position is currently uncertain following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave the club this summer. So, they will first focus on appointing a new manager before looking at any new signings.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

Romano also states that Juventus hold a long-term interest in Koopmeiners and they have a great relationship with Atalanta so they could purchase him this summer. Therefore, Liverpool are set to face stiff competition from the Bianconeri in getting any potential deal done for the Dutchman.

Romano wrote:

“Juventus are the favourites to sign Teun Koopmeiners as he has been their top target for a long time, they want him and the relationship with Atalanta is very good. Liverpool have been scouting him but again, a lot will depend on the decision on who will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager – it’s too early to mention Liverpool’s plans without a decision on the manager.”

It has been suggested that Atalanta could accept a fee of around £43m to sell Koopmeiners so Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Koopmeiners is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, having recently revamped their midfield department, they are currently well-stocked in their engine room. So, Liverpool don’t need to invest more money to reinforce this position unless they opt to cash-in on any of the current options.