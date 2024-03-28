Liverpool launch bid to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an official proposal to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Nacional.

After moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu back in 2019, the Brazilian has established himself as one of the key players in Los Blancos’ starting eleven, helping his side win a couple of La Liga title, one Champions League trophy and several other cup competitions.

However, according to the report by Nacional (via Football365), if Kylian Mbappe – who has heavily been linked with a move – eventually joins Real Madrid then they could cash-in on Rodrygo. The report further claims that Real Madrid don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want at least £86m.

It has been reported that Liverpool have been showing a keen interest in signing Rodrygo and having already seen primary bid worth around £51m turned down by Real Madrid, Liverpool have returned with an improved proposal worth around £68m.

Nacional states that Liverpool are looking to persuade Real Madrid to let Rodrygo leave for their latest proposal so it remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants eventually opt to accept the Reds’ current bid.

Rodrygo to Liverpool

The report claims that although Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing him, Liverpool are currently the most interested club in getting any potential deal done for the South American.

Rodrygo is a versatile forward as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also can finish off his chances.

In addition, the Brazilian possesses the abilities to create chances for fellow attackers, can play threading passes between and also works hard without possession.

The South American has already showcased his qualities at the highest level in recent times so he could be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, the Merseyside club are already well-stocked in their attacking department so they don’t need to splash a big fee to sign another forward unless they cash-in on any of the current options.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their frontline.