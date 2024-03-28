Arsenal closely following Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres



According to football.london, Arsenal are closely following the performances of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres and hold an interest in signing him this summer.

The Swede has been in exceptional form for Sporting since his move from Coventry City in the Championship. He has netted a stunning 36 goals and registered another 14 assists from 39 appearances. His performances have intensified the speculation over his future and football.london claim that Arsenal are keeping tabs on his progress ahead of a summer swoop.

The Gunners are weighing up different transfer options to bolster the centre-forward department ahead of next season. Gyokeres is one of the top candidates on their radar as he fulfils plenty of characteristics that the club are looking at.

Football.london also report that the club have cooled their interest in signing Ivan Toney from Brentford. The Gunners are eyeing a younger striker and they are not planning an approach for the England ace at the end of the campaign.

Top-class

Gyokeres has made a huge impression since his move to Sporting from the English 2nd tier. He has hardly put a foot wrong for the Portuguese outfit and has also been scoring for his national team. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if he were to move to the Premier League with Arsenal or any other club.

Arsenal are currently lacking the presence of a top-quality goalscorer up front. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to live up to the expectations and manager Mikel Arteta has opted to play Kai Havertz in the false 9 role as a result. He would want a genuine goalscorer to lead the attack next season.

Gyokeres would be a quality player to do so. He has proved his credentials in the Portuguese top-flight. The challenge will be much stiffer in the Premier League, but he could prove an upgrade on the current striking duo at the Gunners. He won’t come on the cheap, however, with a release clause of £86 million in his contract. Arsenal seem ready to pay the fee.