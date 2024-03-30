Man Utd in battle with Real Madrid to sign Marcin Bulka

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Real Madrid over a deal to sign OGC Nice star Marcin Bulka, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, the 24-year-old joined PSG back in 2019. However, after struggling to find regular game-time at Parc des Princes, the Polish international moved to Allianz Riviera Stadium on a season-long loan back in 2021 before the deal became permanent in the following year.

Bulka was largely used as a second-choice goalkeeper at Nice over the last couple of years but he has secured his place in Francesco Fagioli’s starting eleven this season, keeping 14 clean-sheets with a 74% saving rate in 26 Ligue 1 appearances.

According to the report by Fichajes, Bulka could leave Nice at the end of this season to take the next step in his career and is willing to play for an elite club. The report further claims that Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing him to reinforce their goalkeeping department so they could make a move during the off-season.

However, Fichajes states that Real Madrid are also plotting a swoop for him following Thibaut Courtois’ injury-plagued campaign so the Red Devils are set to face fierce competition from the Spanish giants in getting any potential deal done for him.

Bulka to Man Utd

Following David de Gea’s departure last summer, the Red Devils opted to revamp their goalkeeping department by signing Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

However, while Onana has been Erik ten Hag’s preferred choice to deploy between the sticks, the Turkish international has found himself on the periphery for most of this season, making only one appearance.

So, it has been suggested that after becoming frustrated with the lack of playing time at Old Trafford, Bayindir could look to leave the club at the end of this season.

Therefore, if the former Fenerbahce star eventually leaves the club this summer, then United need to sign a new goalkeeper to support Onana next season.

Bulka, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually formalise their interest in signing the Nice star.