Garth Crooks seriously impressed by Newcastle forward Harvey Barnes

Newcastle United produced one of their best performances this season as they managed a 4-3 win against West Ham at St James’ Park on Saturday (30 March) in the Premier League.

The Magpies are out of all competitions, and it has been a frustrating campaign for them. But they are looking to end the season on a high. The victory will give them loads of confidence, especially how they came from 3-1 down to secure all three points.

Eddie Howe’s side started the game strongly and took an early lead through Alexander Isak who scored the spot. West Ham responded strongly with Michail Antonio restoring parity after being put through on goal by Lucas Paqueta.

The Hammers took the lead just before half-time after Mohammed Kudus scored from close range, taking advantage of a sloppy defending from the Magpies. Jarrod Bowen increased the lead right after the break, and it felt like there was no way of coming back for the home side.

A controversial penalty decision helped the Magpies bounce back in the game with Isak netting again. Harvey Barnes, who came on as a substitute, then stole the show with two fantastic goals, the last being one being top-drawer.

Garth Crooks has praised Barnes on his team of the week for BBC Sport, and he thinks the 26-year-old has been “rejuvenated”.

Crooks raves about Newcastle attacker Harvey Barnes

“Harvey Barnes looks every bit rejuvenated and back in business having come on for the Magpies and scored two brilliantly taken goals – and he could have had a hat-trick within 30 minutes,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.

Barnes joined from Leicester City last summer but he has missed a major chunk of the season through injury. In fact, the Magpies can hardly believe their luck with the amount of injuries they have faced this season. It’s insane.

Against West Ham, Howe lost Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron through injuries. While Livramento and Almiton are major doubts for the next game, skipper Lascelles is out for the rest of the season after rupturing ACL.

Anthony Gordon will also miss the next game after he picked up a red card (two yellow) against the Hammers.