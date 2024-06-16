According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Newcastle United have ‘made contract’ with A.C. Milan over the possibility of signing Fikayo Tomori this summer.

Tomori joined the Rossoneri from Chelsea, who he’d been with since the age of eight, for £25 million in 2021, winning the Scudetto in his first full-season, and was also a key figure as Il Diavolo reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2023.

In total, he’s made 142 appearances for Milan, while his current contract expires in 2027, having signed a new five-year deal two summers ago.

Canadian-born Tomori has five senior England caps to his name, although he’s never been an important figure in Gareth Southgate’s plans, staring against both Australian and Malta last autumn, but these are his only appearances since June 2022, the latter of which came out of position at left-back.

So, could a return to the Premier League boost his national team prospects?

Newcastle United bolstering their back-line

There haven’t been too many signings made at this early stage of the transfer window, but Newcastle United have completed the signing of defender Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth on a free transfer.

Eddie Howe is looking to bolster his defensive options, after last season was derailed by injuries.

Sven Botman is currently sidelined due to an ACL injury suffered in March, as is club captain Jamaal Lascelles, who ruptured his ACL the following week; rotten luck.

Elsewhere, Paul Dummett has departed following the expiration of his contract, while Matt Targett is also one of those enduring a summer in the treatment.

Can Newcastle United afford to sign Tomori?

The Magpies are reportedly one of six clubs constrained by Profitability and Sustainability rules, having spent over £460 million since the PIF takeover, while brining in a mere £58 million in sales; Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood the only notable departures for a decent fee.

Following Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph, Newcastle will not be in UEFA competition next season and, while the Europa Conference League is hardly the most lucrative tournament, it’s still a blow to their finances.

Reports suggest one of their two stars, Bruno Guimarães or Alexander Isak, may have to be sold before Newcastle can spend. Tomori is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt and Milan may demand a decent fee for his services this summer.