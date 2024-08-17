Liverpool plot swoop to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi

Liverpool have joined the race to sign highly sought-after Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi this summer, according to Spanish outlet, Fichajes.

Guehi’s surge in form has been remarkable since joining from Chelsea in the summer of 2021. His performances for the Eagles earned him the club’s captaincy and he was also instrumental to England’s run to the final of the European Championship.

According to Fichajes, Joe Gomez’s constant injuries and Virgil van Dijk nearing the tail of his prime has led Liverpool to look for reinforcements in their backline. Slot views Guehi as the most suitable option to form a formidable long-term partnership with Ibrahima Konate.

However, Liverpool face stiff competition for the 24-year-old with the report adding that Newcastle United are also keenly interested in the Ivory Coast-born centre-back having already submitted several bids.

Palace’s £75m valuation of Guehi could be a stumbling block for the Reds and might be too excessive for a player yet to prove himself in the European competitions, according to the report.

Shrewd signing

Guehi at just 24 has gained significant experience in the top flight having played 150 matches across the Premier League and EFL Championship.

While he’s yet to feature in any European competition for his club, his standout performance for the Three Lions at the recently concluded European Championship also showcased the former Chelsea prodigy’s ability to perform on the biggest stage.

Liverpool currently have Ibrahima Konate, Van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez as the recognizable centrebacks heading into the new season.

Hence, making reinforcements to bolster the centre-back department will ensure the Reds are well covered in case of any injuries or reshuffling when they want to rest players.

While his £75m valuation might be a stumbling block, Liverpool have shown in recent years they are able to negotiate some of the best bargain deals so they could be confident of lowering Palace’s asking price.

Guehi would be a shrewd signing for the Reds if they can beat Newcastle to his signature during the closing weeks of the window.