Liverpool ready to hijack Arsenal’s move for Bruno Guimaraes

Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish daily Diario AS.

Newcastle United, who have missed out on a berth in the European competitions for next season, are under pressure to sell players in order to balance their books this summer.

As per the report, the Magpies need to raise around £65 million ahead of next season with Eddie Howe thought to ‘not object’ to selling Guimaraes if it were to mean that Alexander Isak will stay at the club.

The Brazilian international has been valued at £72 million by Transfermarkt and if Newcastle yield a reasonable transfer sum for him, they would not need to sell any other player from the first-team.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the South American with widespread reports suggesting that Mikel Arteta is keen on luring Guimaraes to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

With Thomas Partey tipped to leave after another injury plagued campaign, Arsenal need a top class central midfielder to play alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, and Guimaraes has been earmarked as their top target.

However, it looks like Arsenal will face stiff competition as Diario AS claims that Liverpool have now joined the race to sign the 26-year-old and hope to hijack the Gunners’ attempts to sign him this summer.

The report says there is further interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain – although the midfielder is keen to remain in the Premier League so a move to Ligue 1 appears unlikely.

Guimaraes is the missing piece in the Liverpool midfield

Arne Slot is expected to stamp his authority on the Liverpool squad this summer by revamping the current set-up, and it is understood that Guimaraes has attributes that appeal to the Dutch manager.

Guimaraes’ signing would not come for cheap but in the last few seasons, the Reds have missed a box-to-box midfielder. The Newcastle midfielder can play in a central midfielder’s role and with his energetic gameplay, he is able to drive the ball into the final third and make late runs into the box to score goals.

Last season, Guimaraes had seven goals and eight assists in the Premier League and maintained an impeccable fitness record too, featuring 37 times in the English t0p-flight.

The 26-year-old still has the best years of his career ahead and could be an ideal long-term option for Liverpool, with a profile very similar to that of Georginio Wijnaldum, who was a success at Anfield.

However, Liverpool face stiff competition from the likes of Arsenal in pursuit of the former Lyon man. And any potential move may have to wait until after this summer’s Copa America.