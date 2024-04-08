Man Utd must pay £50m to sign Rodrigo Muniz



According to Givemesport, Manchester United must pay £50 million to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz during this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to be in the transfer market for a new striker this summer and it was recently reported that Muniz considers United as his dream club. Givemesport now reveal that the Brazilian won’t be available on the cheap, should United decide to make an approach at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was a relatively unknown at the start of the campaign, but he has built his reputation in recent months amid his impressive scoring form. The striker has 8 goals from his last 10 league outings. As a result, his value has risen and Fulham will price him at around £50 million this summer.

Promising striker

United currently have Rasmus Hojlund as their main man up front, but they will want a strong competitor next season. Anthony Martial has been injury-prone for the past few years at the Red Devils and he has been fancied to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.

Muniz could be a good signing for United, considering he has now acclimatised to the demands of the Premier League. The Brazilian could not get a game at the start of the campaign, but he is currently an undisputed starter for the Cottagers. He has repaid the club’s faith with 8 goals since February.

His finishing and positioning in the box are among his main strengths. He still has to improve with his ball-playing ability, but that should happen with better creative players at United or another bigger club. As things stand, the Red Devils have not made any approach to sign him. Even if United express an interest in him, there may be uncertainty over whether they would pay £50 million to sign a back-up striker to Hojlund.