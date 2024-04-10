Arsenal move ahead of Man Utd in Joao Gomes race



According to Brazilian outlet O Dia (via SportWitness), Arsenal are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes this summer.

The 23-year-old moved to Wolves from Flamengo in January last year and he has since evolved into a key player from the no.6 role. His performances have caught the eye of Man United and Arsenal, but O Dia claim that the Gunners have the upper hand.

The source add that the Gunners’ interest is more serious than United’s and they may make an offer to sign him when the transfer window reopens. Arsenal are ready to hold further discussions with Wolves, but there is no mention over the asking price.

Quality midfielder

Gomes was on the radar of top Premier League clubs before his switch to Wolves. He was linked with Liverpool for some period of time but nothing materialised. The midfielder eventually moved to Wolves where he has been impressive this season.

The Brazilian has excelled with his defensive attributes. He has averaged almost 4 tackles per league appearance for the Midlands outfit. He has also won plenty of duels and made several ball recoveries. His work rate has been pretty good too.

He would be a brilliant signing for the Gunners or the Red Devils. Arsenal seem to have moved ahead in the pursuit and they could see him as a replacement for Thomas Partey, who has regressed during the course of the current campaign.

The Ghanaian has spent most of his time on the sidelines with multiple injuries. He has recently returned to first-team action but has looked far from his best. His mobility has been much less than in the past and he could be sold this summer.

Gomes would be a quality addition to the club’s ranks with his age and profile matching the Gunners’ transfer policy. It has recently been reported that Wolves could demand close to £40 million to sanction the sale of their prized asset.