Ben Jacobs expects Man Utd to make Sesko move



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United are expected to be in the running to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in the next transfer window.

The Red Devils are on the search for a new centre-forward with the injury-plagued Antony Martial likely to leave when his contract expires in June this year.

Sesko has been linked with Man United on many occasions and Jacobs has told The United Stand that the club will be in the conversation for the striker.

He said: “There’s a feeling within Manchester United that Rasmus will better his tally next season. I’d expect United to be in the conversation for Sesko. Martial is leaving. Greenwood, United are likely to get a fee for.”

Huge potential

United made a huge outlay to land Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. The Dane has had a mixed debut season amid injuries, but he has still scored 13 times for the club.

The Dane is currently the outright contender for the no.9 role, but manager Erik ten Hag will want a quality young striker, who can compete for places with the Copenhagen graduate.

Sesko seems an ideal candidate for the position. Like Hojlund, he has scored 13 goals for Leipzig, but his scenario has been quite different, having initially been a regular substitute.

The Slovenian ace likes to work hard for his team on and off the ball. He likes to press his opponents regularly and has scored with every 4th shot on goal in the Bundesliga this season.

He could be signed for his current release clause of £43 million and it remains to be seen whether United can persuade him to join ahead of their Premier League rivals including Arsenal.

United are currently on course for a season without Champions League football and this could make it tough to convince Sesko into a move. The striker may also want the guarantee of a starting position.