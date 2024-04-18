Man Utd handed fresh boost in signing Bremer



According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United could be handed a boost in signing Juventus defender Gleison Bremer this summer.

The Red Devils are on the search for a new central defender and Bremer has been constantly linked over the last few months. Gazzetta dello Sport now claim that Man United could sign the Brazilian for a lower fee this summer if they accept to include Mason Greenwood in a player-plus-cash agreement.

The 22-year-old is on the list of potential attacking targets for the Bianconeri. It is claimed that the Turin giants are willing to play the Bremer card to secure his services. The move could suit the Red Devils as they are actively looking to offload Greenwood.

Possible deal

United are aiming to freshen up their central defensive department ahead of next season. They were linked with a number of big names last year, but failed to bring in a marquee centre-back. The same is unlikely to happen this time around with Raphael Varane likely to depart with his contract expiring on June 30.

Bremer would be an ideal replacement for the World Cup winning star. The Brazilian has a strong physical and aerial presence, but also has good control with the ball at his feet. He likes to clear his lines and possesses good recovery pace. At 27, he is in the prime of his career and would be a quality signing for United.

Juventus reportedly value their prized asset at around £52 million, but the big question mark is whether United can afford such a fee. With a season out of the Champions League, United may be more cautious with their transfer spending despite a new management at the helm. They may look to recoup funds from player sales first.

The other plan could be to include out-of-favour players in transfer negotiations. Juventus seem to have opened the door for Bremer due to their interest in Greenwood. A swap deal involving the duo appears a realistic possibility during the summer.