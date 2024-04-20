[Teams] Wolves vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 3 changes

Arsenal will be looking to get their season back on track and move top of the table with a win over Wolves at Molineux Stadium tonight.

The Gunners have endured a tough two weeks as they’ve crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday night after losing 3-2 to Bayern Munich. That loss came just days after Arsenal’s title charge was derailed with a shock 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

It’s left them sitting two points behind Manchester City but with the defending champions in FA Cup action today, Arsenal can move top of the table with a win over Wolves this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side that lost at Munich in midweek. David Raya keeps his place in goal as he looks to close in on the Golden Glove award with another clean sheet.

Ben White keeps his place at right-back while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their excellent partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s defence. Takehiro Tomiyasu isn’t included in the squad due to a knock so Jacub Kiwior is recalled at left-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko having to make do with a place on the bench.

Declan Rice starts once again in midfield while Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal yet again. It looks like Kai Havertz will drop into midfield as Gabriel Jesus is recalled to start in attack.

Leandro Trossard is also back in the starting eleven with Gabriel Martinelli dropping to the substitutes bench. Bukayo Saka keeps his place in Arsenal’s team and Arteta has the likes of Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah as options from the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolves

Doherty, S.Bueno, Kilman, Toti, H.Bueno, Gomes, Traore, Doyle, Chirewa, Hwang

Subs: Holman, Okoduwa, Fraser, Sarabia, Aït-Nouri, Bentley, Barnett, Lemina, Ojinnaka

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Ødegaard, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Jesus.

Subs: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah.