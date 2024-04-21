Arsenal interested in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez



According to Record in Mexico, Arsenal are interested in signing Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez during the summer transfer window.

The London heavyweights are expected to spend big on a new centre-forward this summer and they have been linked with several names including Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Record now reveal that Gimenez is another striker on their radar on the back of another impressive season in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord. Juventus and Atletico are also keeping tabs.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also mentioned to have shown interest in the 23-year-old striker, who believes La Liga would most likely suit his current playing style.

Good striker

The Mexican ace started the season in blistering fashion with 15 goals from his first 10 appearances, but he has since gone off the boil with only 9 goals from his next 29 games for Feyenoord. This should be a cause for concern for any club.

Arsenal are likely to bolster their front line with a new number 9 this summer, but they can’t afford someone who is inconsistent. Gimenez was brilliant at the start of the campaign, but his flaws have been visible in recent months.

Hence, the Gunners should look at alternate targets to the £39 million star this summer. Gyokeres could be a better choice for the Gunners amid his sensational debut season at Sporting following his move from Coventry City.

He has netted 36 goals from 44 outings for the Portuguese giants. The Swede has also registered an outstanding 16 assists in the campaign. On the contrary, Gimenez has accumulated only 6 assists in the current campaign.

Gyokeres is also better with the ball at his feet. The 25-year-old has already played in the Championship and should be able to adapt much better than Gimenez, who may not be used to the higher intensity of English football.

The former Brighton man could cost as much as £86 million, but would perfectly suit the Gunners’ requirements.