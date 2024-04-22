Jacobs: Man Utd feel Sesko can work well with Hojlund



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United feel RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko can work well together with Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils spent big money on bringing Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. He has had a stop-start campaign amid injuries, but has still impressed with 13 goals for the campaign.

Man United want to bring in another young profile striker and speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Sesko is one of the top names on the radar for the summer transfer window.

The respected journalist added that there is a £43 million release clause in Sesko’s contract and he would represent value and has got a very high ceiling. United feel him and Hojlund can work very well together.

He said: “Sesko has got a €50million release clause, and Manchester United are happy to move for a younger profile of striker which might not have been the case if Rasmus Hojlund hadn’t hit form and started scoring goals. The thing about Sesko compared to Ferguson, Toney and others is that there is a real feeling that the release clause, or a number close to it, represents value.”

“I think in addition to the fact that wages would be significantly lower than Toney and probably Ferguson as well, there might be a financial argument to bringing in Sesko, who’s got a very high ceiling. Also Manchester United feel that Hojlund and Sesko can work very well together.”

Huge talent

Sesko was a top target for United during his time at Red Bull Salzburg but he turned down their interest to move to sister club Leipzig last summer. The Slovenian started off his debut campaign as a regular on the substitutes’ bench, but he has become a key player for the Bundesliga outfit during the second half of the season.

The 20-year-old has 14 goals to his name compared to Hojlund’s 13, but he has played almost 800 minutes less than the Dane this season. Sesko definitely has huge potential and United could form a potent strike force in the long run if they can pair him alongside Hojlund. His release clause should be easily affordable.

The big question mark is whether they can prise him away ahead of their competitors. Premier League rivals Arsenal are also hot on the trail of the talented young marksman and they have a distinct advantage with Champions League football almost guaranteed. United seem unlikely to make the competition. They are 16 points behind the top four with six games to play. This could be a potential drawback for them in the pursuit of the highly-rated star.