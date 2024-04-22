Tottenham & Man Utd interested in signing Edmond Tapsoba

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After moving to BayArena from Vitoria SC back in 2020, the 25-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Bundesliga side in recent times. The African has already helped his side win the league title and has been guiding Xavi Alonso’s side to lift the Europa League and DFB Pokal this season.

So, it seems the 25-year-old has impressed several big English clubs with his performances this campaign with the Red Devils and Spurs among those to have registered their interest.

Now writing on the Daily Briefing, Romano has reported that scouts from several big teams around Europe watched the defender in action against Borussia Dortmund last night and there is a possibility that he could leave this summer.

The journalist further claims that Man Utd are keen on signing a new defender this summer and have been monitoring Tapsoba’s displays before making a potential swoop.

Battle

However, Romano states that Tapsoba isn’t the only option on United’s wishlist as Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva and Jarrad Branthwaite are also on their radar. So, it remains to be seen who they eventually purchase to reinforce their backline.

The journalist also says that Tottenham expressed their interest in signing him last summer and they could opt to reignite their interest in the upcoming window. So, Spurs could go head-to-head with Man Utd over this deal in the off-season.

Romano claims that Leverkusen haven’t decided on a specific price tag for Tapsoba so it’s not clear how much they could ask to let their star man leave in the off-season.

Romano wrote:

“Scouts from three top clubs were in attendance to watch Edmond Tapsoba in yesterday’s game for Bayer Leverkusen away to Borussia Dortmund. The centre-back looks like he could be one to watch for this summer as he’s attracting interest, though it’s still early in this story. “As I previously reported, Manchester United want a centre-back this summer and they’re one of the clubs who’ve previously looked at Tapsoba. They’ve been scouting Tapsoba for a long time, but they also have a long list of names, as previously mentioned, such as Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva, Gleison Bremer and Jarrad Branthwaite. “Tottenham also showed an interest in Tapsoba in the past, but let’s see if they enter the running again. Bayer Leverkusen have not decided a specific price yet.”

Tapsoba – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – has already showcased his qualities in the German top-flight in recent times so he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club eventually opt to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.