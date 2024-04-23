Man Utd keen on Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan



According to Fussball News, Manchester United are looking at the prospect of signing Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS took control over footballing operations at Man United earlier this year and there is an anticipation that they will focus of rebuilding the squad with young signings.

Fussball News report that INEOS have their sights on securing a transfer for Nypan, who has impressed them with his game intelligence, positioning and spatial awareness on and off the ball.

The player’s father has previously talked about the importance of staying in the country until the age of 18 and this could benefit United, who can’t sign under-18 players after the Brexit ruling.

Nypan, who has 5 goals and 6 assists in his senior career, can play as a striker or in central midfield. He has been likened to Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and United see him a future investment.

Future talent

United have had a poor Premier League campaign under head coach Erik ten Hag. Despite this, there have had some positives with the development of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

The graduates have become key first-team stars during the course of the campaign. They have stood out with their performances and the fans will want to see more young players blossoming.

While there are multiple youngsters with potential in the academy, United may also explore their opportunities abroad. Nypan appears as one to watch out for as he is ambidextrous.

The youngster has good distribution attributes and likes to win ground and aerial duels. He is also good with his dribbling and does not shy away from attempting shots with either foot.

Nypan will turn 18 in December this year and United could get the opportunity to sign him next winter. However, it won’t be an easy task with Arsenal and Manchester City also in the hunt for his signature.

United also face competition from foreign clubs like Borussia Dortmund for example, who could persuade the youngster and Rosenborg into an agreement in the next transfer window.