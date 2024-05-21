Arsenal handed massive boost as Benjamin Sesko’s release clause is set at £55.5m

Arsenal’s bid to sign Benjamin Sesko has been fueled by the player’s final release clause amounting to just £55.5 million, according to Sky Sport Germany’s journalist Philipp Hinze.

The forward has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with RB Leipzig and though it was initially anticipated for his release clause to be worth £64 million, certain conditions led to that not being the case.

At the start of this season, Sesko had a £42.7 million release clause, which after his performances elevated up to £55.5 million. There was additional scope for the amount to increase but the Slovenian failed to meet the respective targets, as per Hinze.

For Arsenal, it comes as good news as the 20-year-old will be available for cheaper as the Gunners are widely reported to be leading the race to sign the talented striker.

Sesko scored 18 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig, whilst also providing two assists this season. He is another fantastic product from the Red Bull clubs who is now ready to take the next step.

A striker with a huge potential

Arsenal are expected to sign a striker this summer and Sesko could be exactly the profile they are after.

At 6 feet 4 inches, he is an aerial threat and possesses great hold-up play which even allows the wingers to get into scoring areas.

The Gunners’ primary option, Gabriel Jesus, has been unfit for long periods this season and his playmaking attributes from his Manchester City days have noticeably deteriorated.

Kai Havertz has been used as the striker to very good effect, but the German could be rejigged into his original role of an attacking midfielder upon the arrival of a specialist striker.

Sesko’s physical prowess and heading ability could allow him to fit exactly into the role Havertz occupied this season without forcing Arteta to cause a radical tactical shift.

Arsenal are also in the running to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, who has a £34 million release clause, and it remains to be seen if they are ready to pay slightly higher for Sesko, who has arguably the greater potential between the two.