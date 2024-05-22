Man Utd ‘admire’ Arsenal target Jorrel Hato, player wants north London move

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam and will offer competition to Arsenal for his signature, HITC has exclusively reported.

Erik ten Hag has leveraged his relationship with Ajax Amsterdam to bring players such as Antony and Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United and likes another name in his former recruit’s setup.

Just like Arsenal, Manchester United are also in the transfer market for a left-back amid concerns regarding Tyrell Malacia’s fitness and to add competition for Luke Shaw.

Hato recently signed a new contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena but remains linked with a move elsewhere following the Eredivisie side’s failure in securing European football next season, HITC further adds.

The 18-year-old has impressed at Ajax Amsterdam and was the winner of this year’s Marco van Basten Award, handed to the best player in the club’s squad.

Whether or not Manchester United can guarantee him a regular spot is doubtful, hence why a transfer to Arsenal would perhaps appeal to the Dutch teenager.

Arsenal remain frontrunners for Hato’s signing

According to the report, Jorrel Hato favours a switch to North London in spite of earning interest from Manchester United with Arsenal said to be in ‘pole position’ for his signature.

The Premier League runner-ups attempted to sign him in the winter as well and are all set to reignite interest in the 18-year-old’s services ahead of next season, the report has added.

Some days ago, we reported that Arsenal were described as ‘extremely keen’ on landing Hato in the summer transfer window and are even ready to sacrifice Jakub Kiwior in the process.

The Emirates Stadium would indeed be a better choice for Hato, in comparison to Old Trafford as there remain inconsistencies within the Manchester United sporting project.

Primarily, Erik ten Hag’s future is still unclear at the club and secondly, Hato may have to settle for a role on the fringes as Shaw’s back-up, thereby halting his development.

At Arsenal, he would have prominence as Oleksandr Zinchenko has lost Arteta’s trust. The manager’s experience in getting the best out of several younger players will assist Hato’s growth.

United’s interest could help Ajax Amsterdam in asking for a better transfer fee, but with Hato having an inclination of joining Arsenal, it is the Gunners’ transfer to lose.