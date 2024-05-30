Man Utd confident of completing deals for Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are confident of completing the transfers of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, as per talkSPORT.

The 13-time Premier League champions are already planning on reinforcing their squad when the summer transfer window kicks off on June 14, and have earmarked Olise and Branthwaite as the first signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, as per the report.

With Jonny Evans facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford and Raphael Varane already announcing his departure, talkSPORT reports that the Red Devils will prioritise swooping for a centre-back this summer.

The report adds that Everton’s financial struggles could see Branthwaite being sold for a cut-price fee. The 21-year-old has a contract at Goodison Park that runs until 2027 and previously a price-tag of £100m has been suggested. However, talkSPORT suggests that United could sign the defender for just £40m.

On the other hand, Palace will seek at least £60m for Olise – who signed a contract extension last summer that will run until 2027 – meaning the double swoop could set Man Utd back around £100m.

United plot double transfer swoop

Olise made 16 goal contributions in 19 Premier League matches for the Eagles last season. His 10 goals were the third-most by any Palace player, only behind Eberechi Eze (11) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (19).

Branthwaite on the other hand, was virtually ever-present figure at the Toffees backline, with 35 Premier League appearances. His stellar performances this season earned him a place in England’s provisional squad for Euro 2024, and it’s no surprise United are in the race to acquire the signatures of the two youngsters.

Both players are among the best in their respective positions in the Premier League, and being youngsters presents United with another attractive proponent as they embark on a squad revamp this summer.

Branthwaite could help reinforce Manchester United’s abysmal defence that conceded 58 goals in the league this season while Olise would offer much higher attacking inputs than Antony – who only scored one goal in 29 League appearances this season.

However, Erik Ten Hag’s future remains unclear and it remains to be seen if INEOS will stick to the Dutchman or ditch him despite recently winning United’s 13th FA Cup title.