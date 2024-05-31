Arsenal in contact with Youssouf Fofana’s entourage



According to French outlet L’Equipe, Arsenal are one of the clubs chasing the signature of AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners could make changes to the midfield department with multiple exits anticipated. Mohamed Elneny has already confirmed his departure on a free transfer while Albert Sambi Lokonga is also expected to leave.

Thomas Partey could also be sold in the summer with his contract expiring next year. The Ghanaian has been hampered by several injuries in the last 4 seasons and Arsenal could prefer to sell him over extending his stay.

Amidst this, L’Equipe claim that Arsenal have started discussions with the entourage of Fofana. Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have also made contact with the representatives of the Frenchman.

Fofana has just 1 year left on his Monaco contract and he has been fancied to leave after the European Championship.

Quality midfielder

Fofana has been knocking on the door of Premier League clubs for some time. He was on the radar of Fulham and Nottingham Forest last summer, but decided to stay at Monaco for another year.

The £26 million star is clearly eyeing a bigger challenge and he could get his wish this summer. Arsenal are in a 4-horse race to sign the ex-Strasbourg man when the transfer window reopens.

Fofana has been one of Ligue 1’s best holding midfielders. He has been brilliant with his work rate and ability to make regular ball recoveries. He has also impressed with his ability to make key tackles.

The only drawback to his game could be his knack for losing possession. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal formalise their interest in the coming weeks amid competition from 3 other European clubs.

The London heavyweights may want to sort out the future of Partey first before considering Fofana as an option. Partey is on the radar of Saudi Arabian clubs and could secure a good fee for Arsenal.