Man Utd interested in signing RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing RB Leipzig playmaker Dani Olmo during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils had a disappointing 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League where they finished 8th with 60 points. The club still qualified for the Europa League through their FA Cup success, but they need more firepower next season.

Olmo has been long linked with a move to Old Trafford and Jacobs confirms that he has been looked at by the Red Devils. He added that there is a £51 million release clause in the attacker’s contract which is only valid until the middle of July.

He told Givemesport: “He’s been looked at by Manchester United and there is a release clause there for I believe €60 million and that come into effect this summer, but only until the mid-July period. And it’s not just Liverpool that have scouted the player.

“It’s Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, some also say Barcelona as well. But at the moment, there’s no indication that Liverpool are moving forwards on that front.”

Injury concern

Olmo has been a fantastic player for Leipzig over the past few seasons. He has the ability to operate from the right wing, left wing or the no.10 position. The Spaniard has also operated from the false 9 role for Spain on several occasions.

The 26-year-old has impressed with his ability to create chances with his quality distribution, but the big question mark is whether any club would be willing to pay £51 million for him, considering his injury concerns over the years.

Olmo has missed an average of 20 games with injuries in each of his three campaigns at Leipzig. This is a big warning sign for any club looking to land his services. United in particular need to be wary after what happened last season.

The Red Devils had to constantly change their defensive combinations due to several injury setbacks. Mason Mount, who was signed from Chelsea to increase creativity, also spent most of the season on the sidelines with muscle issues.

Olmo has struggled to stay unscathed due to the high pressing playing style at Leipzig. With United having a similar system under manager Erik ten Hag, they would be better off avoiding an approach for the versatile attacker.