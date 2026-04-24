Man Utd join race to sign David Affengruber from Elche

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Elche’s centre-back David Affengruber ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford next summer, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Since joining Elche on a free transfer from five-time Austrian champions Sturm Graz in the summer of 2024, the centre-back has established himself as one of the standout defenders in LaLiga, with several top European clubs now showing interest.

Across the 2025–26 season, Affengruber has been named in the starting side in 30 league fixtures for the newly promoted club and has left a notable imprint on the group, guiding Eder Sarabia’s men to some outstanding results, like the 2-2 draw against Real Madrid and, most recently, netting the equaliser in the 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

In all competitions, the 6ft 1in centre-back has made 33 appearances, with his versatility also catching the eye, having alternated between central defence and midfield positions. His efficiency on the ball and ability to defend large spaces make him well-suited for the Premier League, and it’s no surprise interest is now growing from English clubs ahead of the summer.

One of the clubs showing interest in Affengruber is Man Utd, according to Mundo Deportivo, which claims that the Red Devils are closely monitoring the 25-year-old ahead of a possible transfer to Old Trafford in the summer.

Affengruber would thrive in English football

Despite his qualities, the 13-time Premier League winners could sign him at a bargain price, as the Spanish outlet adds that Elche have placed a valuation on their defensive talisman in the region of £17m, with United now keen.

However, Michael Carrick’s side face stern competition from Villarreal, Sevilla, Betis and Atletico Madrid in the race to sign the one-cap Austrian international next summer, according to the report.

Despite Harry Maguire committing to a contract extension, United could do with a new centre-back, given the incessant fitness issues with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez.

While Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro reflect both the current core and future direction of the backline, the prospect of a more demanding fixture schedule next season highlights the need for added depth.

Hence, a move for Affengruber would be a logical step, as he possesses the on-ball qualities, defensive reliability, and physicality which are well-suited to the league, all at a bargain £17m price.