Chelsea plot double swoop to sign Benjamin Sesko and Michael Olise

Chelsea have opened talks for the transfers of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer, as per Foot Mercato.

Chelsea recently announced the appointment of new head coach, Enzo Maresca and the Blues hierarchy have wasted no time getting into action – they’re now fast-tracking moves for Sesko and Olise amid increased competition from other clubs.

The Blues are in the market for offensive profiles to bolster their attack and have prioritised the acquisition of the Slovenian and French forwards as priorities in the summer transfer window, according to the report.

Foot Mercato reports that Chelsea have already established contacts with the players’ representatives and initial discussions have already occurred with the two players’ camps.

The report adds that the West London club will hope to advance in talks and are optimistic of reaching an agreement; as the Blues Chairman, Todd Boehly, remains determined in financing the squad reinforcement ahead of next season.

Sesko has a contract with Leipzig that runs until 2028 while Olise is contracted with Palace until 2027 and both players are valued by Transfermarkt at €50m (£42m) and €55m (£46m) respectively.

Chelsea eye Sesko and Olise double swoop

Chelsea are looking to bolster their squad this summer to compete for a top-four finish next season. They have already made moves in the defensive department with the transfer of Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham and are now looking at making attacking reinforcements.

Sesko and Olise present exciting attacking proponents for the next Chelsea manager, Maresca, whose Leicester City team were fluid, attacking menace to opposing teams. The 44-year-old will hope the addition of the attackers will see a replica of that same fluidity at Stamford Bridge in the coming season.

Sesko has particularly impressed in the Bundesliga, providing 16 goal contributions despite playing as a second-fiddle striker in Marco Rose’s side. Olise on the other hand proven his outstanding qualities in a season marred by injuries. The 22-year-old also provided 16 goal contributions in only 19 matches for the Eagles last season.

With the possible addition of the attacking duo, Maresca will hope the players will further improve an already impressive Chelsea attack that scored 77 goals in the Premier League last season under Mauricio Pochettino.