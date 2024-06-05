Michael Olise is a priority target for Man United



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is a priority target for Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with Olise for a number of weeks and speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs has revealed that the Frenchman is a prime target for the club.

However, the respected journalist added that he is not necessarily in the number one priority position for them and outgoings will be important for the club’s summer business.

He said: “To do all that business when they’re not starting with a big budget this window due to PSR concerns is tricky.”

“So Michael Olise is a priority target. But he’s not necessarily in the number one priority position as of right now, where Manchester United may need to strengthen.

“This is why outgoings are going to be important first, because whatever outgoing departs will not only free up space but will make that position more urgent.”

Quality winger

United had a poor Premier League campaign as they finished 8th with only 60 points. However, they managed to salvage their season by beating Manchester City to the FA Cup title against the odds.

This has ensured their place in next season’s Europa League group stage, but missing out on Champions League football could have a great impact on their spending limit unless there are player sales.

Meanwhile, Olise would be a fantastic signing for Man Utd who have lacked a proper creator from the right wing.

Antony and Jadon Sancho have failed to impress after their big-money moves while Alejandro Garnacho has shown promise from the right flank, but he has yet to find consistency with his performances.

Olise had an injury hampered season with Palace, but he proved his credentials with 10 goals & 6 assists from just 19 games. Aside from goal involvements, he has excelled with his work rate and dribbling skills.

He currently has a release clause worth £60 million in his contract. The Frenchman would be a fine signing for the price, but United need to speed up the progress with Chelsea looking to beat them to his services.