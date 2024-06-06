Liverpool receive ‘green light’ to sign Federico Chiesa

Liverpool have reportedly received the ‘green light’ to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa this summer, as per a recent report.

The Reds are reportedly looking to reinforce their squad ahead of next season to hand the new manager Arne Slot enough resources to challenge on all fronts next term.

They are reportedly keen on strengthening their backline by signing a new centre-back, but purchasing a new midfielder is also on their wish-list.

However, it appears the Merseyside club are also planning to sign a new winger with Mohamed Salah’s long-term future currently uncertain. The Egyptian has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent times but although it has been suggested that he is set to remain at the club next season, there is no guarantee that he will stay beyond that.

A few wingers have recently been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks with Crysencio Summerville, Johan Bakayoko and Michael Olise being among them, but Chiesa is reportedly on their radar as well.

Chiesa to Liverpool

Now, according to a report by Sky Italy (via the Mirror), Liverpool have handed the ‘green light’ to sign the Italian as Juventus are open to cashing-in on him, given their new manager Thiago Motta isn’t planning the future with him.

Chiesa is reportedly valued at around £70m but the Bianconeri are willing to cash-in on him for as little as £21m as they are desperately looking to generate money to sign their targets.

Chiesa can play anywhere across the frontline so he would be able to replace Salah if Liverpool sign him and let the Egyptian go. The forward showcased his qualities during his early days at Juventus, but after returning from a serious knee problem, he hasn’t been able to replicate the same performance in recent times.

So, Liverpool should be very careful about that before making any potential swoop for him. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their attacking department.